Weeklong road work west of Geneva expected to back up Kane County drivers starting June 17

(file photo) Construction crews will be in the area west of Geneva in Kane County from June 17-23. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

Traffic is expected to back up in the area west of Geneva starting June 17 as workers reconstruct a railroad crossing along a busy roadway.

A construction crew will be at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing on LaFox Road about a quarter-mile north of Keslinger Road in Blackberry Township, Kane County.

Construction crews will be in the area along LaFox Road in Kane County from June 17-23. (Photo Provide By The Kane County Division of Transportation)

A detour has been posted guiding drivers to avoid the area by using Illinois Route 38, Peck Road and Keslinger Road.

“This full road closure is necessary to allow the railroad crossing to be safely reconstructed, improving the riding surface for motorists traveling on LaFox Road,” the Kane County Division of Transportation said in a release.

The roadway is currently scheduled to close at 7 a.m. and is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on June 23. Weather may push back the dates.

Drivers are asked to reduce speed while traveling in the construction zone. They are also being asked to drive with caution and obey all posted traffic control devices while in the area.