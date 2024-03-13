Jacobs’ Gabby Wojtarowicz scores 4 goals in win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday

GIRLS SOCCER

Jacobs 8, Guilford 3: At Rockford, Gabby Wojtarowicz knocked in four goals and added two assists to help the Golden Eagles start the year with a commanding win.

Sam Diaz scored a goal and had two assists, Delaney Lukowski had a goal and three assists while Bella Mickey and Fatima Vargas each added a goal.

Crystal Lake Central 2, St. Charles North 2: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers started the season with a draw in a matchup of two of the state’s top teams. Brooklyn Carlson and Shaylee Gough each scored a goal while Addison Cleary made six saves in net.

Lakes 3, Richmond-Burton 0: At Lake Villa, the Rockets fell in their season-opener.

Stillman Valley 3, Marengo 0: At Stillman Valley, the Indians (0-1) couldn’t win their season-opener.

Crystal Lake South 6, Grayslake North 4: At Grayslake, Gracey LePage scored four goals for the Gators to help them win their first match of the season. LePage added two assists, Autumn Samples scored two goals and two assists while Tessa Melhuish added an assist.

St. Viator 7, Woodstock 1: At Arlington Heights, the Blue Streaks dropped their opener.

Vernon Hills 3, Prairie Ridge 0: At Wauconda Quad, the Wolves lost their opener on the road.

Wauconda 4, Johnsburg 0: At the Wauconda Quad, the Skyhawks (0-1) couldn’t keep close in their first match of the year.

BASEBALL

Cary-Grove 7, Palatine 6 (6 inn.): At Palatine, the Trojans held on late to pick up their first win of the season. Jacob Steele drove in two runs on one hit for C-G (1-0) while Jacob Duvall drove in another.

Trojans starter Ethan Dorchies threw three innings, striking out five and allowing two runs on two walks and no hits.

Harvard 12, Belvidere 1 (5 inn.): At Harvard, the Hornets put on an offensive clinic, scoring 12 runs on seven hits. Evan Martin drove in two runs for Harvard (1-0) while Adam Cooke, Ethan Powles, Elijah Binz and Ryan Bennett each tallied an RBI.

Hornets starter Evan Martin threw a five-inning complete game and struck out 12 batters. He allowed one hit and one unearned run.

Belvidere North 11, Woodstock North 4: At Woodstock, the Thunder couldn’t pick up a win to start the season. Ethan Anderson drove in two runs for WN (0-1) while Parker Neff drove in another.

Aiden Sofie started for the Thunder and threw three innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits and three walks.

Marengo 13, Round Lake 0 (5 inn.): At Marengo, the Indians picked up their first win of the season thanks to an offensive explosion. Alten Bergbreiter and Drew Litchfield each brought in two runs for Marengo (1-1) while Quinn Lecher, Cody Stallings, Michael Kirchhoff, Brady Kentgen and Robert Heuser each finished with an RBI.

Heuser also started for Marengo and struck out five batters in five innings, allowing two hits.

Barrington 4, Crystal Lake Central 3: At Barrington, the Tigers (0-1) dropped their season-opener.

Schaumburg 7, Dundee-Crown 5: At Carpentersville, the Chargers allowed three runs in the top of the seventh inning to drop their opener. D-C (0-1) took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth after Jacob Toms drove in two runs off a double, Blake Green scored off an error and Toms scored on a passed ball.

Leth Person also drove in a run while Chargers starter Jacob Guyon threw four innings and struck out five, allowing one earned run on five hits.

SOFTBALL

Woodstock North 12, Belvidere North 4: At Belvidere, Jo Jo Vermett hit two home runs, drove in three runs and struck out 13 batters in a complete game to help the Thunder to start the season with a win.

Vermett allowed two earned runs on six hits for the Thunder (1-0) while Emily Maxwell drove in two runs off a home run.

Richmond-Burton 4, Harlem 1: At Richmond, the Rockets used small ball to win their season-opener. Gabby Hird, Karly Krashoc and Adriana Portera each stole home for the Rockets (1-0) while Madison Kunzer drove in a run.

Rockets starter Hailey Holtz struck out 16 batters in a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits.

Lakes 17, Cary-Grove 11 (5 inn.): At Lake Villa, the Trojans couldn’t keep up in their offensive slugfest to start the year. C-G (0-1) had 15 hits, three of which came from Annika Dykstra while Aubrey Lonergan, Rebecca Weaver, Maddie Crick and Megan Koski each finished with two.

Stillman Valley 4, Harvard 3 (14 inn.): At Stillman Valley, the Hornets couldn’t keep up in their extra-inning game after keeping the game alive in the eighth and 11th innings.

Tallulah Eichholz hit a home run for the Hornets while Manhatyn Brincks also drove in a run for Harvard (0-2). Eichholz started for Harvard and struck out 14 batters in nine innings, allowing one earned run on four hits.

Marian Central 6, Rockford Lutheran 3: At Rockford, the Hurricanes (1-0) started the season off with a win.

Wauconda 6, Johnsburg 3: At Wauconda, the Skyhawks’ rally fell short in their season-opener.

Nicole Jihlavec drove in two runs for Johnsburg (0-1) while Abri Bruns drove in another.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hoffman Estates 6, Dundee-Crown 5: At Hoffman Estates, the Chargers couldn’t hold on in their season-opener. Andrew Bober scored three goals while Noah Gotter and Brian Kittner each added a goal.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hampshire co-op 15, Buffalo Grove 2: At Buffalo Grove, the Whip-Purs picked up a commanding win to start the year.