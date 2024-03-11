Early-morning house fire near McHenry causes extensive damage

One resident was transported to an area hospital with reportedly minor injuries following an early morning fire Monday near McHenry.

According to a release from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District, firefighters were called at 5:17 a.m. to the 300 block of River Road. Crews arriving five minutes after that call found fire at the rear of the single-family home extending into the attic and roof.

The home had working smoke detectors and residents had evacuated before firefighters arrived, according to the fire district release. No firefighters were injured in the blaze.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home, deeming it uninhabitable. No damage estimate was provided and a caused has not yet been determined.

The Wauconda and Nunda Township fire departments assisted at the scene, with Huntley, Woodstock, and Spring Grove fire departments covering any additional calls in the district while the fire was attacked.

The fire is under investigation by the McHenry Township Fire investigators and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office.