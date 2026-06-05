Yorkville group organizing community’s first Pride Festival

The Yorkville Area Pride Festival is June 27, 2026 at Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Area Pride Festival)

Billing to be Yorkville’s “brightest celebration of love, identity, and the beautiful spectrum” community is gearing up for its inaugural pride festival.

The Yorkville Area Pride Festival will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ, 409 Center Parkway.

The festival will feature live music, local vendors and fun activities for all ages.

Event organizers said the festival is dedicated to “honoring diversity and fostering a deep sense of belonging.”

“Join us as we transform the heart of Yorkville into a sanctuary of joy, featuring local performers, community booths, and activities that celebrate the beautiful spectrum of our area’s identity,” organizers posted.

Musician DJ Katie B and local band Callidascope24 are providing the vibes for the fest.

Food will be available on-site with Mamie’s Toffee, Tacomotora, and Regie’s on Wheels.

Throughout the venue, a marketplace of local vendors will be offering artisan and unique crafts, homemade foods, and pride-themed goodies.

“Support small businesses and discover everything from handmade jewelry to colorful apparel and tasty treats,” organizers said.

The fun children’s activities include face painting, a bounce house, chalk art, and free DIY flower crowns and friendship bracelets.

“Kids can enjoy a safe and welcoming environment where they can express themselves in a community of love and acceptance,” organizers said.

You can learn more about the Yorkville Area Pride Festival by visiting, yorkvilleareapride.wixsite.com/yapride.