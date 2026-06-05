Channahon’s Erin Kotowski named Morris Hospital’s new Vice President

Erin Kotowski has been selected as the new Vice President of Provider Relations and Ambulatory Services at Morris Hospital. She has been employed at Morris Hospital since 1998. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Erin Kotowski, a Channahon resident and employee of Morris Hospital since 1998, has been promoted to vice president of provider relations and ambulatory services.

Kotowski now has executive leadership-level responsibility for physician offices, immediate care centers, occupational medicine, employee health, accountable care, and provider relations and recruitment, according to a Thursday news release.

Tom Dohm, President & CEO of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, said in a news release that Kotowski is a “homegrown success story.”

“Erin was a college student when she started working here as a patient access representative in our Emergency Department,” Dohm said. “Every role that she has held with Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers over the past 28 years, every experience that she has had, and every relationship that she has built has prepared her for this executive level position.”

Kotowski worked in the patient access department for 11 years, before moving into the quality/performance improvement department for the next five. She shifted to ambulatory services in 2014, where she managed the clinical and financial operations at the hospital’s nine healthcare centers. She was promoted to director of operations for ambulatory services in 2019, a role that includes more than 200 clinical and support staff and more than 60 physicians and advanced practice professionals at 26 locations. She was promoted to assistant vice president of ambulatory services in 2025.

Kotowski said in the news release that she is proud of every role she’s held with Morris Hospital.

“I am fortunate to be part of a team that I know, trust and love,” Kotowski said. “I also love the patients and will always take time to listen to them. That’s where it all started for me. I literally fell in love with helping people and discovered how important it is to do everything you can to help others, including the big and the small things.”

Kotowski was raised in rural Morris and attended Seneca High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Lewis University, and a master’s in healthcare administration from the University of St. Francis.