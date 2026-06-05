Kankakee Library marks Juneteenth with vendor fair and after-hours party

The Kankakee Public Library is hosting a free Juneteenth celebration on Wednesday, June 17, blending community, culture, and local business in a single evening.

The festivities are split into two parts. From 5 to 7 p.m., families can browse a vendor fair featuring local artists, makers, and food vendors, then head to the second floor for storytelling with Oba William King and JUSTUSarts, plus arts and crafts activities.

At 7 p.m., the library shifts gears. Adults 21 and over with valid ID can stay for Library After Hours, an adults-only event running until 10 p.m. The Venu Mobile Bar will serve drinks, Mac’s BBQ will handle food, and Essential Smoothies and H20 Limonata will offer fresh beverages.

All events are free and open to the public.

For details, call 815.939.4564.322, visit lions-online.org or email srobinson@lions-online.org.