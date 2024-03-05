McHenry High School nurse wins award for school health dedication

Nicole Class, center, was awarded the 2024 Lina Rogers Award from the McHenry County Department of Health. Patrice Frederick, of McHenry High, left, nominated Class for the award. At right is Susan Karras of the health department. (photo provided by McHenry County Department of Health)

McHenry High School nurse Nicole Class is the 2024 recipient of the Lina Rogers Award.

The award’s namesake was a pioneer in public health nursing in the early 20th century, and the annual honor recognizes individuals who demonstrate outstanding dedication to school health, according to a news release from the McHenry County Department of Health, which bestows the award.

Class began working at McHenry High School in December 2021 and works in the school’s health office. “Her extensive experience in clinical settings has been a tremendous asset to students and staff alike,” according to the release.

Class also participates in Individualized Education Program (IEP) meetings and Section 504 meetings, ensuring student accommodations are in place to remove barriers to learning; provides crucial medical training to administration and staff; takes the lead in medical situations; and offers support to parents with their questions and concerns, according to the release.

Amid these accomplishments, Class undertook additional studies to complete the School Nurse Certification program. Class’s commitment extends beyond the traditional school nursing role. She played a vital role in the district planning committee, contributing to the redesign of the fourth year of the Biomedical Science Program. Her involvement included grant writing, room design for the new CNA program and establishing community partnerships to enhance clinical experiences for students, according to the release.

Class’ colleagues had praise for her. Patrice Frederick, assistant principal of student services at McHenry High, nominated Class for the award, recognizing her exceptional contributions to student health and well-being. Frederick noted that Class has quickly emerged as an unofficial department leader in her short time at the school, according to the release.

Leah Pelletier, a biomedical science teacher, praised Class’s passion for nursing, noting her inspirational impact on students and her dedication to preparing them for futures in healthcare.

“Nicole is passionate about school nursing and nursing in general. She took time earlier this year to come speak to my Medical Residency students about her nursing career which included labor & delivery nursing and correctional care (she was a nurse in a prison!),” Pelletier said, according to the release.