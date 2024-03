One person died after a kayak tipped over on Silver Lake near Cary early Sunday, Oakwood Hills police chief Raymond Cordell confirmed.

Cordell said two people were kayaking on Silver Lake about 1 a.m. Sunday and the kayak tipped over. One person made it safely to shore, but a second person did not, Cordell said. That person has not been identified.

