Car crashes into Woodstock Jimmy John’s

A car ran into the Jimmy John's at 361 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock, Feb. 26, 2024. (Photo Provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A car crashed into the Jimmy John’s on Eastwood Drive in Woodstock Monday afternoon.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District arrived at the scene just before 4 p.m. Monday to find a vehicle that had driven into the restaurant. The driver, an elderly woman, was evaluated at the scene but declined medical treatment, according to a news release from the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District. No injuries inside were reported, despite the restaurant being open at the time.

The driver had exited her car before first responders arrived, according to the release. The storefront and interior were damaged but there was no visible structural damage, according to the release.

A board-up service has been called to the site, fire department communications specialist Alex Vucha said.

Representatives from McHenry County Department of Health and the City of Woodstock Building & Zoning department were requested to the crash site, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the Woodstock Police Department, according to the release.