Lake in the Hills man with past conviction in drug-related death sentenced to 5 years in prison in new case

A Lake in the Hills man convicted in 2018 in connection with the delivery of a fatal dose of heroin was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a separate cocaine charge.

Terrance M. Kampas II, 34, pleaded guilty to manufacturing and delivering between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine, Class 1 felony, according to sentencing order filed in McHenry County court. A Class 1 felony typically carries between four and 15 years in prison.

In exchange for accepting the plea deal, additional charges were dismissed, including unlawful possession of cocaine and resisting a police officer, court records show. Kampas is required to serve half of his prison term. When released he will be on mandatory supervised release for one year and will receive credit for 401 days spent in the county jail, a judgement order shows.

Judge Mark Gerhardt found that Kampas’ offense was the result of use or abuse of alcohol or illegal drugs, the order shows. Kampas was found in possession of cocaine when arrested on Jan. 18, 2023. During the arrest he ran from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office detective, according to the indictment.

Additional charges in a separate case also were dismissed Thursday. In that case, he was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer, aggravated assault of a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and petty traffic violations, court records show. Kampas was accused of failing to obey a signal to stop his vehicle and driving his vehicle in the direction of a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy on Jan. 5, 2023, “almost striking her,” the indictment said.

A third case also was dismissed Thursday that included charges of aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude police officers, squealing or screeching tires and petty traffic violations, records show. Police said on Oct. 1, 2022, Kampas fled after police after giving him “visual and audible instructions” to pull over. Due to “rapid” acceleration, he caused his tires to screech and he disobeyed traffic stops as he fled, according to the indictment. The vehicle he was driving also had no registration or insurance, the indictment said.

In 2017, Kampas was charged with drug-induced homicide for delivering a fatal dose of heroin killing a 26-year-old Lake in the Hills man, court records show. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manufacturing and delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of heroin and was sentenced to five years in prison, records show. Had he been convicted on the more serious charge of drug-induced homicide he could have been sentenced to 30 years in prison.