Woodstock man accused of pointing loaded gun at man’s head

A Woodstock man accused of recklessly waving a loaded pistol around one man and pointing it at the head of another was released pretrial with conditions, records in McHenry County court show.

Alexander Miller, 23, of the 2000 block of Willowbrooke Drive, is charged with unlawful use of weapons and reckless conduct, Class A misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor.

A Class A misdemeanor carries up to a year in county jail and $2,500 in fines or more. A Class C misdemeanor carries up to 30 days in county jail and $1,500 in fines.

Miller is accused of possessing a pistol caliber carbine CZ Scorpion Evo 3 S1 while in a vehicle near a different address in the 2000 block of Willowbrooke Drive and being there without permission, according to the criminal complaint filed by Woodstock police in McHenry County court.

He also is accused of screaming and acting recklessly, waving the pistol around toward one man and pointing it to the head of another while it had one 9 mm round in the chamber and a loaded magazine, according to the complaint.

Miller appeared in a detention hearing last week, during which McHenry County Chief Judge Michael Chmiel allowed his release from county jail pretrial with conditions. He was ordered to refrain from approaching one of the alleged victims, to surrender his firearm owner’s identification card and to not possess any firearms or dangerous weapons other than a box cutter used in the course of employment, according to an order signed by the judge.

He also was ordered to not violate any laws and appear at all his court dates.

Miller is being represented by a private attorney who declined to comment. He is due in court April 5.