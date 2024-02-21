Man pleads guilty in overdose death in Island Lake and gets 14-year prison sentence

A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to delivering a fatal dose of fentanyl to an Island Lake man in 2020 and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Dion S. Luster, 48, of Bellwood, entered a plea of guilty to one count of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony, McHenry County court records show.

Class X felonies typically carry a prison term of up to 30 years.

Luster is ordered to serve 75% of his prison sentence. After serving his time, he will be on 18 months of mandatory supervised release, a sentencing order says. He will receive credit for 1,232 days spent in the McHenry County jail since his arrest on Oct. 7, 2020.

Luster was accused of delivering a fatal dose of fentanyl to Jason Martinez on or about July 14, 2020, according to court documents.

Martinez was 29.

Luster was classified as a “habitual criminal” because he has been convicted of two Class X felonies in Cook County, according to court records. Based on his past convictions he could have been sentenced to life in prison in Martinez’s death.

Luster was convicted on March 28, 1996, in Cook County of Class X home invasion and murder and convicted of Class X manufacturing and delivering of a controlled substance on June 27, 2005; he also was found guilty of manufacturing and/or delivering controlled substances in Cook County on Jan. 23, 2018, according to a motion to compel him to disclose the source of bail funds filed in the courthouse by the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Luster had been held in the McHenry County jail on a $1 million bond and attempted to be released under the SAFE-T Act with conditions but his motions were denied, records show.

In court documents prosecutors said that on July 14, 2020, a relative of Martinez’s called police after finding him “deceased and cold to the touch” in a home in Wonder Lake.

Detectives from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Martinez’s girlfriend who said she and Martinez had traveled to Chicago on July 10 to buy drugs from Luster, according to the motion. The couple traveled by Metra train from Barrington to Clybourn Avenue in Chicago and met with Luster about a mile from that station, the motion said.

Through phone records obtained from the girlfriend, Martinez and Luster, detectives determined they had all met on July 10, the motion said.

Attempts to reach Luster’s attorney were not immediately successful Tuesday.