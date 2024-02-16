CLS’ Andy Burburija advances to state semifinals: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys wrestling

IHSA individual state tournament: At State Farm Center in Champaign, Crystal Lake South’s Andy Burburija led a group of nine McHenry County-area wrestlers who advanced to their respective semifinals while three remained in contention to still qualify.

Burburija stayed undefeated at 285 pounds and advanced to the Class 2A semifinals. Marian Central’s Austin Hagevold (106), Anthony Alanis (113), Brayden Teunissen (120), Vance Williams (132), Jimmy Mastny (157) and Max Astacio (165), Johnsburg’s Eric Bush (106) and Crystal Lake Central’s Cayden Parks (190) all also advanced to their respective semifinals, which will take place Friday night.

McHenry’s Pedro Jimenez (150) and Huntley’s Radic Dvorak (157) and Markos Mihalopoulos (285) each won their opening matchups in Class 3A and will compete in the quarterfinals Friday morning.

Richmond-Burton’s Emmett Nelson (144), Woodstock North’s Kaden Combs (175) and Cary-Grove’s Lucas Burton (285) each won their opening match but lost in the quarterfinals and will compete in the second round of the wrestlebacks.

R-B’s Brody Rudkin (150) and Isaac Jones (157), PR’s Jake Lowitzki (113), Mikey Meade (126), Xander York (157) and John Fallaw (215), CG’s Hunter Lenz (113) and Noah Pechotta (150), Harvard’s Riley Vest (285), CLC’s Alessio Pezzella (150) Tommy McNeil (215), South’s Caden Casimino (175), Burlington Central’s Johan Chavez (165) and Marian’s Dan French (190) and Andrew Alvarado (138) each lost their opening matches and will compete in the first round of wrestlebacks Friday morning.

Boys basketball

Jacobs 70, Crystal Lake Central 61: At Crystal Lake, the Golden Eagles (14-17, 9-9) picked up a Fox Valley Conference win to cap the regular season against the Tigers (6-24, 0-17).

Jacobs will start the playoffs against Mundelein in the Class 4A Jacobs Regional semifinals Wednesday, while Central will start against Prairie Ridge in the Class 3A Cary-Grove Regional quarterfinals Monday.

Antioch 52, Woodstock North 45: At Woodstock, the Thunder (11-19) couldn’t keep up in their regular season finale. They’ll start the postseason against Sycamore in the Class 3A Belvidere North Regional semifinal Wednesday.