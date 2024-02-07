‘Advanced deterioration’ of McHenry County bridge prompts new weight limit

The degraded condition of a bridge has prompted McHenry County officials to impose a weight limit.

A 10-ton limit has been put in place for Flat Iron Road bridge over Mokeler Creek in Harvard because of “advanced deterioration of the reinforced concrete slab,” the McHenry County Division of Transportation announced Wednesday afternoon.

To alert drivers, signs have been placed on either side of the bridge, located on the southwestern edge of Harvard just south of Route 173.

The county said the weight limit will be “long-term” and will continue “until the bridge can be rehabilitated or replaced.”

The bridge has been identified as a “key project” in the county’s 2024-28 transportation program, with the work anticipated for 2025.

That documents identifies the Flat Iron Bridge rehab as a $3.3 million project, one of dozens of bridges around the county cited.