1 injured in house fire in Crystal Lake

One person suffered smoke inhalation injuries after a fire completely engulfed a Crystal Lake home in early Monday morning, the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department reported.

Firefighters responded to a call at 1:29 a.m. Monday to a single-family home on fire on the 500 block of Parkside Terrace, according to Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department news release.

All four residents evacuated the home before first responders arrived. One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation injuries, and no firefighters were reported injured, according to the release. The home was left uninhabitable.

Firefighters “made a defensive attack on the fire from both the front and rear of the structure,” according to the release. Crews reported the fire was under control in 60 minutes and continued to work on “hotspots” and securing the structure, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the release.

The Crystal Lake fire department was assisted by fire crews from Algonquin, Huntley, McHenry, Woodstock along with the Crystal Lake Police Department, Crystal Lake Public Works Department, ComEd and NICOR. Fire departments from Carpentersville, West Dundee and Marengo assisted in staffing while crews responded to the call.