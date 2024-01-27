Optimizing women’s health includes gynecological exams

A very important part of keeping women healthy is regularly scheduled gynecological exams. The exams include a series of tests that can detect health problems early, when they often are much easier to treat.

Avoiding health problems altogether also can be a benefit to these yearly doctor visits.

Because of the importance of gynecological health, choosing the right OB/GYN is significant to a woman’s health outcomes and peace of mind.

It’s also a very personal decision.

A woman’s relationship with her OB/GYN is a partnership built on trust, respect and compassion to guide her through all chapters of her life with expertise and empathy.

Well-woman exams, as they are called by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, evaluate a woman’s general wellness. Recent illnesses, family history and current lifestyle are all subjects discussed between doctor and patient.

The interaction I prefer to have with patients is that of a negotiation instead of a lecture. I want patients to communicate with me what it is they want and what they prefer. I then educate my patients about the medical problem they are experiencing, and together we can assemble a plan for their care that we both agree on.

Your doctor can help you decide what tests should be included in your annual exam.

Pap test: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, women ages 21 to 29 should have a Pap test every three years. If you are 30 to 65 years old, talk to your doctor about which testing option is right for you.

HPV test only: If your result is normal, your doctor may tell you that you can wait five years until your next screening test.

HPV test along with a Pap test: If both of your results are normal, your doctor may tell you that you can wait five years until your next screening test.

Pap test only: If your result is normal, your doctor may tell you that you can wait three years until your next Pap test.

If you are older than 65, your doctor may tell you that you don’t need to be screened anymore if you:

Had at least three Pap tests or two HPV tests in the past 10 years, and the test results were normal or negative.

Have not had a cervical pre-cancer in the past.

Had your cervix removed as part of a total hysterectomy for noncancerous conditions such as fibroids.

Mammogram: Women ages 40 to 44 have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year. Women ages 45 to 54 should get a mammogram every year. Women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year, or they can choose to continue yearly mammograms.

Although gynecological exams are recommended at least once a year, health issues can arise that require more frequent checks or more specialized tests. Your doctor can help you determine the exam schedule that best meets your needs.

Call your OB/GYN or primary care doctor if it’s time for your wellness exam. If you need help finding a doctor, call 888-396-3729.