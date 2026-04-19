Lake in the Hills OKs car wash after skepticism, delay

After initial skepticism about a car wash proposed in the Randall Road corridor, Lake in the Hills trustees have unanimously given it a thumbs-up.

The Village Board first took up the car wash at the end of March, but officials raised concerns about the proposal relating to traffic and sales taxes, among others. The board decided to delay final action for more time to gather information and approved the plan April 9.

John Svalenka, the Lake in the Hills director of community development, said the developers of the El Car Wash moved the entrance farther south.

The car wash site at 240 N. Randall Road formerly was home to a Bank of America branch.

The entrance, which is the current bank driveway entrance, lines up with a four-way intersection with stop signs on the north, east and west sides, Svalenka said.

“The stop signs will ensure that the revised entrance location is not blocked by cars,” according to village documents, which add that the new configuration has added more room for more cars waiting to use the car wash.

Some on the Village Board were skeptical of the car wash’s sales tax generation, and Svalenka said the proprietors agreed to give 3% of gross revenues on anything that doesn’t already generate a sales tax to the village.

Svalenka said it’s similar to agreements Lake in the Hills has with a couple of other businesses in town.