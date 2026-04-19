Historical covers for April 19: A school bus seat belt debate

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 19. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early 20th-century labor movements and local crime to the high-stakes international conflicts and community safety debates of more recent decades.

1911: Joliet Evening Herald

On April 19, 1911, the Joliet Evening Herald highlighted a major civic milestone with the headline, “Voters Allow Bond Issue to Better Water Supply.” Beyond local infrastructure, the page was a window into a tumultuous era, featuring a gritty report on “Shoots Alleged Plotter to Save Self from Death,” detailing a “Black Hand” connection in a local shooting. The paper also captured the political climate of the time, noting a significant showing for the Socialist party in local polls.

1988: Northwest Herald

By 1988, the front page of the Northwest Herald was dominated by international military action with the bold headline, “U.S. blasts Iran oil rigs.” The report detailed the destruction of Iranian platforms in the Persian Gulf as a “proportional response” to a mine attack on a U.S. frigate. Closer to home, the paper tracked the 1988 presidential primary, reporting that Michael Dukakis was leading Jesse Jackson in New York polls.

2003: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The April 19, 2003, edition of DeKalb’s Saturday Chronicle mirrored a nation divided over the Iraq War. Under the banner “WAR AND PEACE,” the cover featured photos of both pro-troop and anti-war demonstrators gathering in downtown DeKalb. This edition also carried the heavy national news of the Laci Peterson case, reporting that her husband, Scott Peterson, had been arrested and was facing murder charges.

2011: Kane County Chronicle

Rounding out the collection, the April 19, 2011, Kane County Chronicle focused on a pressing community safety question. With a large photo of students boarding a bus, the lead headline asked “SAFETY FIRST?” highlighting the discrepancy between seat belt requirements in cars versus school buses. The edition also covered local governance, noting that a Geneva bed and breakfast proposal passed by a narrow 6-4 vote.