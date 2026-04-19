Perfectly Flawed hosts 10th annual Earth Day clean up in La Salle

Perfectly Flawed Foundation Founder Luke Tomsha speaks to volunteers during the 10th annual Earth Day cleanup at the I&M Canal’s Lock 14 on Saturday, April 18, in La Salle. (Bill Freskos)

Despite cold and blustery conditions, 110 volunteers gathered Saturday morning to clean up the I&M Canal in La Salle for Perfectly Flawed Foundation’s 10th annual Earth Day cleanup event.

Perfectly Flawed’s founder, Luke Tomsha, said the cleanup was the organization’s first-ever event, created to inspire small, positive changes.

“I just thought it was a good idea because it’s a simple thing that could really make a difference in the community,” Tomsha said. “My mindset was small wins and positive change. This event is perfect for that.

A pile of collected trash sits along the I&M Canal during the 10th annual Perfectly Flawed Earth Day cleanup at Lock 14 on Saturday, April 18, in La Salle. (Bill Freskos)

“Over the years, we’ve found that it’s just a good time for families to get out and do something for their community. And year after year, people keep coming back.”

The cleanup event began in 2016 with just a handful of volunteers. Today, it regularly draws over 100 participants regardless of the weather, according to organizers.

“I remember bringing my son here when he was 10, now he’s 20,” organizer Lorene Christopherson said with a laugh. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years, but that garbage pile just keeps getting smaller and smaller every time we come out here.”

Following a downpour on Friday night, the area was flooded but Christopherson said she was happy this year’s turnout remained strong despite concerns about weather.

“We were a little worried with the storms and weather, but the community always shows up,” Christopherson said. “We’re all proud to be a part of this effort, no matter how cold it is.”

Volunteers from local businesses and organizations, including Carus Corporation, Financial Plus Credit Union and Boy Scout Troop 8039, helped the effort.

In addition to the cleanup, participants took part in raffles and a musical tribute honoring local musician Kevin Kramer, a longtime supporter of the foundation.

“Our community lost a very talented musician and beautiful soul this year, and we thought it’s important to remember and honor his contributions as we go forward with the cleanups,” Christopherson said.