Awards presented at 3rd annual Focus on Photography art exhibit reception in Oregon

Best of Show winner Glenn Bodish of Grand Detour, for “Pakistani Elder Making Lassi.” (Photo provided by Coliseum Museum)

Awards were presented for the third annual Focus on Photography art exhibit at the opening reception at the Coliseum Museum on Friday, April 10.

Judge Danielle Koenig recognized the following artists who entered their art in the exhibit that is now on display on the main floor of the Coliseum Museum in Oregon until May 16.

Best of Show went to Glenn Bodish of Grand Detour for “Pakistani Elder Making Lassi”; first place went to Bob Cholke of Rockford for “Paint by Numbers”; second place went to Stephonie A. Schmitz of Dubuque, Iowa for “Split Rock Lighthouse at Dusk”; third place went to Steve Toole of Ashton for “Food Truck Door Dash”; and honorable mentions went to Joseph Virbikis of Washington for “Lake View at the Milwaukee Art Museum”; and Wolf Koch of Sterling for “Organ Mountain Sunset, Las Cruces, New Mexico.”

Visitors are also allowed to vote for their favorite art piece, with the People’s Choice winner announced at the close of the exhibit.

The Focus on Photography exhibit presents 59 works of art by 29 artists using a variety of photographic mediums, such as digital, film, mixed and unique processes.

Participating artists include Les Allen, David Bingaman, Glenn Bodish, Bob Cholke, Rick Davis, Jane Erlandson, Tyler Farino, Jeanne Garrett, Timothy Griffith, Pam Hansen, Stephen Hart, Kat Heitzman, Maggie Isaacs, Bob Kapheim, Linnea Koch, Wolf Koch, Bob Logsdon, Jeff Oesterheld, Jennifer Osborne, Joe Popp, Wayne Proeger, Kate Reed, Stephonie A Schmitz, U.A. Short, Steve Toole, Joseph Virbickis, Holden White and Jon Wildman.