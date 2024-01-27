Johnsburg’s Aiden Schwichow advances at state: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Jan. 26

BOYS BOWLING

IHSA State Meet: At O’Fallon, Johnsburg’s Aiden Schwichow rolled a 1,328 series to finish 11th overall to move on to Saturday’s second day of competition.

McHenry finished 24th as a team and did not advance. Zachary Readdy led the way for the Warriors with a 1,177 while Payton Spratt (1,106), Austin Kleimann (1,072), River Glab (1,053) and Lee McClellan (1,043) each scored for McHenry. Johnsburg’s Matt Kurek rolled a 1,085.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Conant Regional: At Schaumburg, many McHenry County-area wrestlers advanced in their respective regional brackets. Dundee-Crown’s Diamond Rodriguez (100 pounds), Iris Torres (105) and Mackenzie Lessner (155), Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter (105), Taylor Casey (110), Aubrie Rohrbacher (130), Jessica Olson (140), Grecia Garcia (145) and Sara Willis (235), Harvard’s Alexa Herrera (105), Woodstock co-op’s Eva Hermansson (105), Hannah Olson (120) and Allison Hill (235), Richmond-Burton’s Isabella Nelson (110), Savannah Wells (115), Jasmine McCaskel (140) and Madelyn Peterie (145), Crystal Lake South’s Annalee Aarseth (110) and Kayla Hadfield (190), McHenry’s Addison Hodges (120), Natalie Corona (140), Madalynn Sima (155) and Sophia Brown (235), Harvard’s Ithandeh Rosas (145) and Jarithsi Mercado (170) and Denver Gier (170) all advanced to their respective semifinals.

Minooka Regional: At Minooka, Burlington Central’s Ruby Vences (110), Victoria Macias (115), Soraya Walikonis (135), Jada Hall (155) and Ryann Miller (170) each advanced to their respective semifinals Saturday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Huntley 52, Jacobs 50: At Huntley, Omare Segarra hit a buzzer-beating shot at the end of regulation to help the Red Raiders prevail. Bryce Walked led Huntley (15-9, 8-4) with 17 points while Segarra added 8 points and Lucas Crosby added 7 points.

Nolan Roper had 24 points for Jacobs (9-14, 6-6).

Johnsburg 51, Sandwich 44: At Johnsburg, Riley Johnson and Ben Person each scored 11 points to help the Skyhawks (11-11, 8-0) stay undefeated in Kishwaukee River Conference play.

Woodstock 67, Marengo 44: At Marengo, Sam Chapman scored 21 points and added three steals in the Blue Streaks’ KRC win. Trent Butler added 14 points and seven rebounds for Woodstock (13-9, 5-3) and Spencer Cullum finished with 10 points.

Richmond-Burton 80, Harvard 60: At Richmond, Gavin Radmer led the Rockets with 15 points to pick up a KRC win. Luke Robinson added 14 points for R-B (14-8, 4-5) and Maddox Meyer had 12.

Ryan Bennett hit six 3-pointers and scored 23 points for Harvard (1-17, 0-7) while Adam Cooke scored 22 points.

Plano 71, Woodstock North 48: At Plano, the Thunder (8-15, 4-4) couldn’t pick up a conference win on the road.

Cary-Grove 39, Hampshire 27: At Hampshire, the Trojans (11-12, 7-4) picked up a Fox Valley Conference win on the road.

Prairie Ridge 64, Crystal Lake Central 50: At Crystal Lake, John Fuery tallied 23 points in the Wolves’ FVC win. Elijah Loeding added 19 points for PR (5-14, 2-10).

Jake Tarlecki led the Tigers (6-19, 0-12) with 23 points and Preston Mast added 9.

Burlington Central 55, Dundee-Crown 30: At Burlington, the Rockets (15-8, 8-4) picked up a commanding FVC win at home.

Mooseheart 64, Alden-Hebron 40: At Mooseheart, Nolan Vanderstappen scored 20 points while JP Stewart added 10 in a loss for the Green Giants (5-13).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Crystal Lake Central 62, Prairie Ridge 30: At Crystal Lake, Katie Hamill scored 23 points in the Tigers’ FVC win. Ruby Macke tallied 13 points for Central (15-8, 9-3) while Addison Cleary and Leah Soychala each added 8.

Addie Meyer led the Wolves (13-10, 6-6) with 12 points and Ali Storz had 7.

McHenry 28, Crystal Lake South 27: At McHenry, freshman Brooklyn Anderson scored 12 points to help the Warriors hold on to pick up a FVC win. Gaby Grasser added 5 points for McHenry (3-20, 1-11).

Makena Cleary led the way for the Gators (3-18, 1-11) with 11 points while Tessa Melhuish added 6 points.

Burlington Central 45, Dundee-Crown 30: At Burlington, Emersyn Fry led the Rockets with 13 points to help earn a win. Emma Payton added 11 points for Central (11-10, 7-5) and Savannah Scheuer had 8 points.

Huntley 48, Jacobs 16: At Huntley, Anna Campanelli scored 21 points to lead the Red Raiders to a FVC win. Madison Diaz added 7 points for Huntley (17-6, 11-1) while Alyssa Borzych had 6.

Olivia Schuster and Camryn Cook each scored 4 points for the Golden Eagles (5-15, 3-9).

GIRLS BOWLING

Fox Valley/Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament: At Four Seasons Bowl in Sycamore, Huntley’s Katie Scalette rolled a 1,194 series to win the individual championship while the Red Raiders scored a 5,051 to win the conference tournament.

Woodstock finished second with a 4,747, Marengo had a 4,377 while Harvard rolled a 4,238. Jacobs (4,153), McHenry (4,142), Johnsburg (4,135), Dundee-Crown (4,082) and Burlington Central (3,659) rounded things out.

McHenry’s Emily Carpenter finished second with a 1,118, Woodstock’s Ava Caldwell (1,090) took third while the Red Raiders’ Erica DeBello (1,080) and Prianca Waters (1,066) finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Woodstock’s Torin Deacon (1,004), Harvard’s Kori Prieto Neale (981), D-C’s Isabella Bratko (972), Marengo’s Payton Coffman (963) and Harvard’s Sophia Sandoval (950) finished out the top 10.