Application period now open to request mail-in ballots

Registered voters who wish to receive a mail-in ballot for the March 19 presidential primary now can apply for one, according to a recent news release from the McHenry County Clerk’s Office.

Requests can be made online or by visiting the clerk’s office at the McHenry County Administration Building, Room 107, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock. Those previously enrolled in McHenry County’s permanent vote-by-mail program do not need to reapply.

Applications must be received by March 14. Please allow seven days for delivery when submitting applications via mail.

To enroll in the permanent mail-in program, fill out a form at www.mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/county-clerk/elections/vote-by-mail. Once enrolled, voters automatically will receive a ballot for each election until opting out of the program.