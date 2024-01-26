With Johnsburg District 12 superintendent to retire next year, deputy hired to replace him

Jason Nault will begin his role as deputy Superintendent of Johnsburg District 12 Schools on July 1, 2024. (Photo Provided by Johnsburg School District 12)

Johnsburg Community School District 12 Superintendent Dan Johnson announced he will retire at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

To prepare for Johnson’s departure, the school board announced the hiring of Jason Nault as deputy superintendent. Nault currently is the associate superintendent of teaching and learning at Waukegan School District 60. His contract was approved by unanimous vote of the District 12 school board Tuesday, according to a news release from the school district.

Nault is set to begin working in the new role on July 1.

Johnson “leaves our district in excellent shape financially, and (with) a legacy of fostering a top notch staff and a culture of learning that is second to none,” Board President Tom Oeffling said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to welcoming Dr. Nault, who will bring his results-driven mindset to help District 12 address the future and present needs of our students in our ever-changing world.”

Over the next school year, Johnson will work with Nault to “ensure a smooth transition” when Nault moves into the superintendent job starting in 2025-26 school year, according to the release.

Once Johnson, a 19-year-veteran with the district, shared his retirement plans, the school board hired the Illinois Association of School Boards to assist in finding his replacement, and a nationwide search was conducted.

Residents, the board and parents were surveyed during the hiring process “to provide feedback on qualifications of the candidates,” according to the release.

The school board held second-round interviews in November. The third-round interviews of two finalists included focus groups of school staff, district administration and community members. The final interviews were held at a December special board of education meeting.

Nault, with 23 years of experience in public education, has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration and a doctorate in education leadership. He holds an administrative certificate with endorsements in secondary education, general administration and superintendency from the Illinois State Board of Education.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the Board has placed in me to lead and serve as deputy superintendent alongside Dr. Johnson and his team. I am eager to support the amazing work of Johnsburg School District 12 and build meaningful connections with students, families, staff, and community partners to shape the future of our schools moving forward,” Nault said in a news release.