McHenry County felony report for week of Jan. 14-20, 2024

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Jan. 14 through Jan. 20, 2024. Not all charges listed are felonies.

Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Algonquin

Alexander R. Sept, 20, of the 3700 block of Persimmon Drive, Algonquin, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 16, with two counts of possession of images depicting child sexual abuse.

Cary

Jaroslaw Ostrowski, 41, of the 1800 block of Cambridge Drive, Carpentersville, was charged Sunday, Jan. 14, with aggravated battery in a public place and aggravated assault in a public place.

Harvard

Jonathan Esquivel-Escobar, 18, of the 300 block of Countrybrook Lane, Harvard, was charged Thursday, Jan. 18, with theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000, criminal trespass to a vehicle and criminal damage to property of less than $500.

Jonathan Esquivel-Escobar, 18, of the 300 block of Countrybrook Lane, Harvard, was charged Thursday, Jan. 18, with mob action and battery.

Diego I. Alvarado, 19, of the 500 block of Sandy Court, Harvard, was charged Thursday, Jan. 18, with mob action and battery.

Marengo

Kimberly A. Carroll, 52, of the 500 block of East Calhoun Street, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Jan. 18, with theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000.