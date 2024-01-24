Eye On Illinois: Decades ago, beverage container redemption was a young man’s game

Last Wednesday’s column about the possible introduction of a per-container deposit of cans and bottles sold in Illinois yielded a pleasant exchange with Plainfield reader M.K., who shared memories of his East Texas 1960s childhood where a few hours spent collecting glass bottles could yield enough cash to buy soft drinks and candy from the store that processed the redemption.

I replied with a tale of my grandparents saving all their aluminum empties for me in the mid-1980s, then while my mom loaded up a Jewel grocery cart I fed the redemption machine just inside the front door. At a low rate (something like two cans per penny) it took a lot of empties to generate enough coins to get a pack or two of baseball cards, but it occupied my time and kept dozens of items out of the solid waste stream … and the burn barrel on the family farm.

“Friends of mine, here in Illinois, worked in the bottle industry and sadly as the onslaught of cheap plastic and the end of redemption fees, they simply lost their jobs or moved away to continue their trade in other states,” MK wrote. “Recycling [curbside, dedicated receptacles and government sponsored centers] have helped, but I know through roadside cleanups this isn’t enough.

“On these roadside cleanups, volunteers collected at least a dozen large garbage bags of mostly plastic beverage bottles on a two-mile stretch of road. Many people simply do not care. And there are the waterways, which are the victims of ignorant people.

“Finding a method instead of a fee, instituting a CASH redemption would help greatly. Sadly, government, while well-meaning, is unable to ‘pay.’ Instead Illinois politicos tend to use a ‘fee’ to bring in cash, further alienating business and individuals.”

Agreed. Lawmakers might struggle to find the “right” way to solve this problem, as they have many more options that are unlikely to deliver the desired result.

MISSING PAY? Capitol News Illinois has launched a daily “news brief” feature on its website (capitolnewsillinois.com/capitolbriefs). Friday’s item called attention to Workers Owed Wages, a U.S. Department of Labor effort aimed at connecting back pay owed following federal investigations. According to CNI, the agency has more than $5 million to return to more than 7,000 Illinois workers. Such funds can only be held for three years. To see if you’re on the list, visit dol.gov/agencies/whd/wow.

ON THIS DAY: Comedy icon John Belushi was born 75 years ago today in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood. His personal and professional legacies touch many corners of Illinois. It’s been almost 42 years since Belushi’s untimely death in March 1982, but his creative output remains revered, a testament to his singular, indelible talent.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.