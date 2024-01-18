Girls basketball: Cary-Grove tops Prairie Ridge for 4th straight Fox Valley Conference win

Prairie Ridge's Grace Wolf and Cary-Grove's Emily Larry (right) battle for a rebound on Wednesday in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

CRYSTAL LAKE – A young Cary-Grove team may have lacked confidence at times last season, but the Trojans certainly don’t have that problem any more.

Led by their defense, the Trojans earned their fourth straight victory in Fox Valley Conference play Wednesday, holding Prairie Ridge to single digits in all four quarters for a hard-fought 39-28 win.

Cary-Grove coach Tony Moretti has seen his team mature a lot this season after a 2-3 start in conference.

“One of the big things we talked about at halftime was staying confident,” Moretti said. “There were times last year where we’d get down and we wouldn’t come out with any confidence. We needed to change that.

“We talked about not letting [Prairie Ridge] go on a run in the second half. I told the girls to never get down on themselves. Just keep playing ball, and that’s what they did.”

Cary-Grove (12-8, 6-3) and Prairie Ridge (11-8, 4-4) were tied at 16 at halftime, but it was all Trojans after that.

C-G started the second half on a 9-1 run to pull away from Prairie Ridge, which struggled to handle the Trojans’ pressure defense.

Cary-Grove's Kennedy Manning shoots the ball over Prairie Ridge's Grace Wolf (left) and Ali Storz (right) on Wednesday in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Junior forward Ellie Mjaanes and senior guard Emily Larry each made two free throws, followed by a 3-pointer from Sam Skerl. Malaina Kurth then had a steal and layup to go up 25-17 about halfway through the third quarter.

Cary-Grove outscored Prairie Ridge 33-20 over the final three quarters and forced the Wolves into 18 turnovers.

The Trojans took a six-point loss in their final FVC game last season against Prairie Ridge, a game they thought got away from them.

Wednesday’s win was a wonderful way to end the first half of conference play.

“Last year, our last conference game was here, and we lost a really tough game” said Larry, who was awarded the game ball after a 10-of-10 shooting performance from the free-throw line. “We just really wanted revenge on them. It felt so good to win tonight.”

Larry finished with a team-high 12 points and six rebounds, and Mjaanes tossed in nine points and had nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Kennedy Manning chipped in nine points and five steals, and Skerl had six points on two 3s.

Larry said the Trojans work tirelessly in practice on defense, which paid off Wednesday.

“I feel like denying the ball and being aggressive on defense really helped us get going in the second half,” Larry said. “In practice, that’s all we do is work on aggressive defense and denying the ball. It really puts a lot of pressure on the other team.”

Prairie Ridge's Addie Meyer (right) drives against Cary-Grove's Malaina Kurth on Wednesday in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Moretti felt the Trojans’ speed was a big factor.

“We put a lot of pressure on the ball,” Moretti said. “Both teams missed some gimmes, but we were able to speed up the tempo and turn them over a bit. The goal was to get them to turn it over, and I thought we did an effective job of that tonight.”

Manning, who played on varsity last year as a freshman, has been one of the catalysts for the Trojans on both ends of the floor.

“Kennedy is a wildcard for us,” Moretti said. “She can really stretch a defense and make them work, and I think she did a good job of that tonight.”

Prairie Ridge was led by Addie Meyer with 12 points and nine rebounds. Zoe Nanos added six points and seven rebounds and Maia Cassin came off the bench and scored five points, hitting a 3-pointer. No one else on Prairie Ridge had more than three points.

Prairie Ridge coach Tim Taege said his team still is looking for answers on offense.

“They took us out of being able to get into our floor and being able to get into our action,” Taege said. “Ultimately, we just didn’t execute. We kind of froze and left the girl with the ball on the island, and we didn’t play great team basketball on the offensive end.”

Manning said this year’s team has been able to handle adversity a lot better.

That’s something the Trojans will look to continue in the second half.

“Last year, whenever we lost, it would kind of bring our team down,” Manning said. “But if we take a loss, we’ll just get right back up.”

