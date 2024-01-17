Algonquin man who threatened shooting at music fest has probation revoked in separate case, headed to prison

An Algonquin man who threatened a shooting at a Chicago-area music festival and who was given probation in an unrelated battery case – which authorities say he violated multiple times – has been resentenced to four years in prison.

Daniel Susma, 30, had received a sentence of two years of specialty probation after pleading guilty last year to aggravated battery to a person older than 60.

He is now required to serve half of his prison term and then will be on six months of mandatory supervised release, according to an order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis. He will receive credit for 274 days he has spent in the county jail, according to the order.

Last week, Davis revoked Susma’s probation and resentenced him after prosecutors said that, among Susma’s several violations of probation, he was discharged unsuccessfully from a treatment facility and repeatedly tested positive for marijuana and cocaine, according to a motion written by Assistant State’s Attorney Zachariah Sitkiewicz filed in the McHenry County court.

Susma further violated terms of his probation by having contact with the victim in his aggravated battery case, according to the motion.

In 2022, Susma was accused of posting threats on social media of a shooting at the North Coast Music festival, held over Labor Day weekend in Bridgeview, where songwriter and producer Diplo was scheduled to perform.

Details of the alleged threat came out during an earlier hearing held shortly after his arrest in the battery case.

At that hearing, prosecutors said their office learned from the FBI and police in Algonquin and Bridgeview about rambling and threatening Instagram and Facebook posts Susma allegedly made about a shooting at the upcoming festival.

The alleged threats prompted Diplo, using his given name Thomas Pentz, to obtain a no-contact order against Susma, according to court documents.

The order is due to expire Aug. 8, according to court records.