McHenry County prosecutors seek ‘significant increase’ of man charged with battering a relative, sighting social media threats

McHenry County prosecutors are set to ask for a bond increase Friday for a 28-year-old Algonquin man charged with aggravated battery of a 71-year-old relative after learning he made threatening social media posts that “there is going to be a shooting” at a Chicago music festival.

Daniel O. Susma is charged with aggravated battery to a person over 60 years old, a Class 3 felony, aggravated domestic battery, Class 2 felony, and four counts of domestic battery, Class A misdemeanor, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Susma is accused of striking the woman in the face, scratching her on her face, back and arms and covering her mouth and nose and “impeded her breathing” at his home on Monday, according to the motion filed asking to increase his bond from $25,000.

When arrested, a firearm surrender was ordered and a permanent no contact provision with the alleged victim was put in place.

Since then, prosecutors said they have learned that on July 8 Algonquin Police spoke with Susma about social media posts he put on Instagram that said “going to be a shooting at NORTH COAST MUSIC FEST” an annual festival scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

Algonquin authorities were alerted by organizers of Chicago’s annual Lollapalooza music festival saying Susma had been a volunteer there for the last nine years. Susma posted that he had been a volunteer with North Coast for last eight years, according to the motion.

When he was questioned about his posts he “alternated between providing responsive answers to offering random disorganized thoughts.” He then told police that he “wants to see a shooting so he could film it” but that he “does not want to shoot anyone,” according to the motion.

The motion also states that the night of his arrest he would switch between a calm demeanor to rage.

In rights court on Tuesday he “spontaneously” said he was “trying to save (the relative’s) life” and that they were “being attacked,” the motion states.

The woman said Susma does not take his medications and she believes he is using marijuana and possibly cocaine, according to the motion.

Prosecutors also said that on June 4, the alleged victim called Algonquin police reporting Susma was “manic and refusing to take his medication.” In that incident, she said he “grabbed her arm and destroyed the phone she was holding.”

Police took Susma to a hospital in Woodstock and he was involuntarily committed and he stayed there for about a week. When he was released he went back to the relatives home, prosecutors said.

On July 7, the day after he made the threatening posts on Instagram, Susma was escort out and banned from Lifetime Fitness Center in Algonquin. He was accused of ”making threatening statements to patrons,” according to the motion.

Assistant Public Defender Angelo Mourelatos said Friday he is only appointed for the bond hearing and declined to comment.