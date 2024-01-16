McHenry High School PE department earns second Blue Ribbon Award

McHenry High School District 156′s physical education department earned its second Blue Ribbon Award from the Illinois Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. (Photo provided by McHenry High School District 156)

McHenry High School District 156′s physical education department earned its second Blue Ribbon Award from the Illinois Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.

District officials and physical education teachers received a plaque and banner during a Nov. 30 ceremony in Tinley Park during IAHPERD’s annual convention.

The award recognizes programs at McHenry High School’s upper and freshman campuses for innovative curriculum, consistent instruction, facility use and student involvement. This is the second time the department has earned the award.