Man arrested in McHenry in stolen SUV with gun, drugs pleads guilty to possessing meth, gets 8 years in prison

A man arrested in a stolen SUV following a McHenry traffic stop, during which illegal narcotics and a stolen firearm were found, pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamines Thursday and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Logan C. Kramer, 24, whose address is listed in court documents in both Round Lake and Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamines, a Class 1 felony.

In exchange for his guilty plea, additional charges were dismissed including the more serious allegations of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and armed violence, Class X felonies, as well as possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a converted vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of weapons and ammunition by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing identification, resisting a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the indictment filed in McHenry County court.

Kramer was accused of possessing an uncased, loaded and stolen black Ruger SR22 handgun, for which he did not have a valid Firearm Owners Identification card, and a stolen Chevrolet Equinox when he was arrested by McHenry police on Aug. 22, 2022, court records show.

Authorities said he also was in possession of 22 grams of methamphetamine packaged in two separate bags, two digital scales with methamphetamine residue, 20 Alprazolam packaged in two separate bags, 20 Adderall pills and 10 Clonazepam pills inside an unmarked prescription bottle, according to court documents.

Kramer also was accused of providing a false name and birthdate to the officer arresting him and trying to escape, records show.

Kramer is required to serve half of his sentence, will receive credit for 508 days in the county jail, plus 44 days of credit for participating in self-improvement, work or volunteer programs. When released from prison, he must serve one year of mandatory supervised release, the sentencing order shows.