Main Street in Huntley is closed after man is hit by car

A man was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be “critical injuries” Monday after being hit by a car on Main Street in Huntley, according to a news release from the Huntley Police Department.

Officials said the man was struck “while completing work in the roadway.” The type of work he was doing was not specified. The man was on the south side of Main Street and was hit by a car going east. Officers responded to the crash just after 3:00 p.m.

Main Street was closed between Charles Sass Parkway and Coyne Station Road and was expected to remain closed for several hours while local police and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team investigated.