Huntley man, 20, dies after being hit by a car while doing utility work on Main Street

A 20-year-old Huntley man died from injuries after being hit by a car while completing roadwork Monday in Huntley, the Huntley Police Department reports.

Huntley police officers and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 3:09 p.m. Monday on Main Street and Coyne Station Road in Huntley to a man who was struck by a car, according to a Huntley Police Department news release.

Joseph Zephries was being treated for injuries by the Huntley Area Fire Protection District when police arrived at the scene. Zephries was transported to Northwestern Huntley Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the release said.

A 2023 Kia Forte was traveling east on Main Street when it hit Zephries, “who was on the south shoulder of the road completing utility line location services” with United States Infrastructure Company, or USIC, Huntley police said.

The driver, a 27-year-old Chicago man, remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the release.

No charges have been filed at this time, pending a full accident reconstruction investigation, police said.

Main Street from Charles Sass Parkway to Coyne Station Road was closed for about five hours Monday as Huntley police and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the scene.

“Drivers are reminded that Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the ‘Move Over’ law, requires motorists to slow down and move over if possible when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated on the side of the roadway,” the Huntley Police Department said.