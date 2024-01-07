Lake in the Hills business strives to build community with motivational quote wall

Alpha Breed Supplements in Lake in the Hills has space on a wall, seen Jan. 6, 2024, where customers can write messages, share a quote and offer suggestions for what the store can offer for sale. (Claire O'Brien)

Visitors to Alpha Breed Supplements in Lake in the Hills can share a quote or find inspiration at the store’s motivational quote wall.

The wall mainly consists of quotes and sayings such as “You got this!! Keep Going!!” It also has other messages, including well wishes for the store.

“It allows them to feel like they’re a part of something,” owner Faraz Gul said about the motivational wall.

Those who want to share what’s on their mind may write their message with a Sharpie, and much of the wall space has been filled since the store at 2112 Algonquin Road opened its doors at the end of October. Gul has set aside more space stretching across the store’s back wall so people can continue to share.

Customers also can weigh in on the products the store carries on its shelves. Gul said people can make suggestions, which the store will review. If the suggestion meets the store’s criteria, Gul will order the product.

“We don’t want to just carry anything,” Gul said.

In addition to taking customer suggestions into consideration, Gul plans to offer nutrition classes.

“I feel like there’s a lack of knowledge about nutrition in general,” Gul said. He added the classes seek to help attendees learn more about nutrition and what nutrition labels mean.

Gul said he’s hoping to “uplift the community” through the store.

He said sometimes people see the wall and say they’ll come back to share something.

“They actually do come back.”