Prairie Ridge girls hold off St. Viator: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Prairie Ridge 38, St. Viator 36: At Crystal Lake, Addison Meyer tossed in 15 points to lead the Wolves (10-6) past the Lions Thursday in their nonconference game.

Meyer scored five of Prairie Ridge’s seven points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Ali Storz hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 for the Wolves.

Marengo 43, Genoa-Kingston 36: At Marengo, Dayna Carr and Mary Noe each scored six points in the pivotal third quarter as the Indians (11-7) defeated the Cogs in their nonconference game.

Marengo trailed by a point at halftime, but outscored G-K 14-7 in the third quarter.

Bella Froehling led the Indians with 12 points, all in the first half. Carr scored all 10 of her points in the second half.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Crystal Lake South 75, Chicago University High 44: At Chicago, AJ Demirov hit four 3s and scored 18 as the Gators (15-2) defeated the Maroons in a nonconference game.

Christian Rohde added 10 for South, CJ Regillio had nine and James Carlson, Tony Santarelli, Colton Hess and Cooper Buelna all scored eight.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cary-Grove 124, Huntley 42: At the Sage YMCA in Crystal Lake, Drew Watson and Kasparas Venslauskas each won two individual events and swam on winning relays as the Trojans defeated the Red Raiders in a dual meet.

Venslauskas won the 100-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke and also swam on the winning 200 medley, 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Watson won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and led off the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Noah Brereton and Connor Chan also swam on the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Brereton won the 50 freestyle and Chan won the 200 individual medley.

Daniel Garcia (100 butterfly) and Brendan Baser (500 freestyle) also had individual wins.

Venslauskas, Baser, Luke Sander and Jace Kranig won the 400 freestyle relay.

WRESTLING

Hampshire 38, Richmond-Burton 29: At Richmond, Michael Brannigan (157) and Carter Hintz (190) won by pins as the Whip-Purs beat the Rockets in a nonconference match.

Lou Jensen (113) won by decision, Christopher Napiorkowski (150) won by default and Aidan Rowells (175) won by technical fall for the Whips.

R-B’s Clay Madula (120), Breckin Campbell (215) and Colin Kraus (285) had pins. Dane Sorenson (138) and Dominck Dickens (165) won by decisions and Emmett Nelson (144) won by a technical fall.