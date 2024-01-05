Fox River Grove aims to start demolition on downtown block in April

As part of its efforts to revitalize its downtown, Fox River Grove officials are expected to begin demolition of this block along Route 14 between Lincoln Avenue and Illinois Street. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Fox River Grove is one step closer to revitalizing its downtown as the village plans to start demolition on a full block along Route 14 in the spring.

Known as Block B, which stretches from Lincoln Avenue to Illinois Street, it is expected to be turned into a five-story building with a mix of commercial space and apartments.

“We’re setting it up, hopefully, so that demolition doesn’t occur any later than spring, hopefully sooner,” Village Administrator Derek Soderholm said.

The latest plan is to create a 182,000-square-foot, five-story building that would have 8,600 square feet of commercial space and 150 apartments.

Compasspoint Development drafted a plan to create 60 studio, 60 one-bedroom and 30 two-bedroom units.

A rendering of a five-story building proposed for Block B in downtown Fox River Grove. (Photo provided by Village of Fox River Grove)

A plan for 92 underground parking stalls and 128 outdoor parking stalls might change because of the cost of backfilling the space to create a sound structure, Soderholm said.

“Right now, the idea is that we will backfill,” he said. “But that could change depending on the actual dollar amount.”

The village is in talks with developers on whether to backfill with stone, clay or a material that will compact and support the five-story structure, Soderholm said.

The village plans to be able to accept bids for the demolition by February, he said.

Village Trustee Steve Knar recommended the village give an update of progress toward demolition at every Village Board meeting.

“We can do our part by making sure every agenda says ‘Block B demolition update’ until we knock these buildings down,” Knar said.

In order to facilitate the development, the village spent $3.5 million to acquire nine parcels from five owners over three years. The village also created a tax increment financing district to help pay for redevelopment.