McHenry to consider fines for buses that drop off migrants in town

McHenry city officials had been working on an ordinance to try to prevent bus companies from dropping immigrant individuals coming from the Texas border in the city, McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett said.

After a busload of 38 individuals were taken to the Fox River Grove Metra station on Dec. 23, the need for a new ordinance became more immediate.

“The chief of police and I worked on it for the last three days,” Jett said Tuesday. “We have it to the point where we think the council would support it.”

A special city council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Friday at McHenry City Hall to consider the ordinance, adding a new chapter to the city’s Business and License Regulations.

The proposed ordinance would apply to commercial motor vehicle operators who are not operating on a predictable and regular basis with a published schedule and who allow 10 or more passengers to disembark. Those operators would be required to coordinate any drop-off with the city five calendar days before arrival, including completing an application for that drop-off.

Violations of the ordinance would lead to impoundment of the vehicle. If impounded, the vehicle owner would have to pay a $10,000 bond, towing and storage fees to get the bus returned.

Over the past few weeks, and after the Chicago City Council changed its own ordinance regarding where immigrant persons could be dropped off, suburban towns have reported that buses with up to 40 people on them have arrived at Metra and gas stations. The passengers, according to reports, were told they were in Chicago. Most migrants who have arrived at suburban train stations in recent days have been put on Metra trains headed to Chicago.

Many of suburban towns are also looking at ordinances or have passed ordinances to hold the charter bus company responsible for its passengers.

The McHenry ordinance is to “protect the city and the immigrants. They have no idea where they are being dropped off at,” Jett said.

“I think other municipalities will be following suit,” Jett said, adding McHenry worked with the city’s attorney, David McArdle, and his law office as well as other towns which have already passed ordinances.

McHenry County officials have said they’re coordinating a response to the potential of more busloads of migrants arriving in the county, aiming to keep them warm and safe and get them to the city.