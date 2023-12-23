Busload of migrants dropped in Fox River Grove early Saturday morning

The Fox River Grove Metra train station is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 in Fox River Grove. (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com/Matthew Apgar)

In the early morning hours Saturday, a bus of 38 individuals identified as migrants from Texas were dropped at the Fox River Grove Metra station, village officials announced via Facebook.

The individuals were told the had arrived in Chicago when they disembarked from the bus, according to the post.

By 7 a.m., arrangements were made to allow the individuals to continue on to Chicago via Metra, according to the village.

Before the individuals were sent on to Chicago, Fox River Grove police helped provide a warming shelter, according to the post.

“[Fox River Grove] police officers promptly provided the stranded migrants with access to a warming shelter, ensuring some safety and comfort throughout the night,” according to the post, which added that Metra Police also assisted.

Fox River Grove was in communication with McHenry County Emergency Management during the incident and “will continue to coordinate with McHenry County EMA regarding the potential for future migrant transports to FRG,” the post said.

“The Village of Fox River Grove remains committed to upholding the values of compassion, safety, and community. The Village will continue to work diligently with all relevant stakeholders to address this incident and implement measures that prioritize the well-being of everyone involved,” according to the post.

Other Illinois locations outside Chicago, including Aurora and a gas station in Kankakee County, have had bus loads of people from Texas, believed to be immigrants, dropped off in the town in recent weeks.

According to the Will County Will County Emergency Management Agency, migrants have been left in Lockport, Manhattan and University Park.