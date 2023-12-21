Marian Central supporters fill courtroom as coach and wrestler seek stop to IHSA bans

The Marian Central Catholic High School wrestler and coach who were suspended by the IHSA are in court Thursday morning asking a judge to put an emergency halt to the punishments.

The IHSA Board of Directors upheld decisions last week to suspend Marian Central co-coach Jordan Blanton for this season and ban freshman Jimmy Mastny from wrestling at Marian. The board that governs high school sports in Illinois ruled that the way Mastny joined the team went against IHSA rules that prohibit recruiting, which both the student-athlete and coach have denied.

The courtroom in Woodstock was filled by about a dozen supporters who arrived with Mastny and his mother, Renee, who filed the court action with Blanton and her son’s behalf. They petitioned the McHenry County court seeking a temporary restraining order and an emergency injunction to stop the IHSA ruling from going into effect.

Judge David Gervais said he would hear arguments in the case at 11 a.m. Thursday.

They say in their court filing that their “clearly ascertainable rights” were violated by the IHSA ruling, which they called “unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious.”

Mastny “would be forced to choose between participating in IHSA student athletics or transferring schools and thereby jeopardizing his academic and behavior progress and success,” the court filing says.

The suspensions came after the IHSA investigated how Mastny, a nationally ranked wrestler, came to be enrolled at Marian. His family transferred guardianship of Mastny to Stacey Blanton, the coach’s mother, because the Mastnys live in Oregon, Ill., and struggled to find a home closer to Marian, located more than 60 miles away in Woodstock.

The wrestling season runs through Feb. 17.

