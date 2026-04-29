City of Morris, LyondellBasell partner for rain barrel program

Morris Public Works loads rain barrels into residents' vehicles. (Photo provided by the City of Morris)

The City of Morris and LyondellBasell completed a rain barrel program on Saturday, distributing 220 rain barrels at the Morris Public Works Facility.

LyondellBasell gave the city grant funding that subsidized the price of rain barrels for residents.

“Programs like this are a win for both our residents and our environment,” said Mayor Chris Brown in a news release. “We are grateful to LyondellBasell for their continued investment in Morris and their commitment to making sustainability more accessible to our community.”

According to the news release, the initiative was designed to promote environmental stewardship and sustainable water management practices throughout the community. Rain barrels collect and store rainwater from rooftops, which can then be reused for landscaping, gardening, and other outdoor purposes, thus helping conserve potable water and reduce stormwater runoff.

“We are proud to partner with the City of Morris on initiatives that support sustainability and make a meaningful impact,” said U.S. External Affairs Manager Megan Borchers. “This program empowers residents to take simple, effective steps toward conserving natural resources.”

For more information about City of Morris programs and events, visit www.morrisil.org or call Community Affairs Director, Stan Knudson at 815-585-7441 for more information.