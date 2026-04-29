LP Area Career Center hosting Summer Showcase for middle schoolers

The annual three-day event is set for 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. from Tuesday, June 2 to Thursday, June 4 at the Area Career Center, located at 542 Chartres St. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle- Peru Area Career Center‘s Summer Showcase is right around the corner.

This free program provides incoming 7-9 graders the opportunity to have hands-on experiences in industrial arts, like welding and machining, and design innovation, like computer-aided design and carpentry, according to a news release from La Salle-Peru High School District 120.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own lunch during the program.

Registration deadline is May 18 and spots are limited, according to the release.

This program is sponsored by the Starved Rock Associates for Vocational and Technical Education, according to the release.

The annual three-day event is set for 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. from Tuesday, June 2 to Thursday, June 4 at the Area Career Center, located at 542 Chartres St.computer-aided

For more information, call 815-410-0269.