Marengo girls hoops wins consolation bracket: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 20

Girls basketball

Marengo 44, Johnsburg 18: At the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic, Gabby Gieseke scored 11 points and 10 different players scored to lead Marengo to the consolation title. Bella Frohling added seven points for the Indians (9-7) while Keatyn Velasquez, Maddie Cannon and Macy Noe each scored five points.

Wynne Oeffling led the way for the Skyhawks (6-7) with six points and Kiara Welch had four.

Grayslake Central 66, Woodstock 33: At the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic, the Blue Streaks (8-6) couldn’t win their final tournament game.

Round Lake 37, Richmond-Burton 32: At the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic, the Rockets lost to the Panthers.

Boys basketball

Woodstock 58, Genoa-Kingston 41: At Genoa, Max Beard scored 21 points to lead the Blue Streaks to a nonconference win. Spencer Cullum scored 18 points for the Blue Streaks (9-2), while Keaton Perkins added 7 points.

Crystal Lake Central 59, Harvard 26: At Harvard, Jake Terlecki scored 13 points to lead the Tigers past the Hornets. Gavin Fujino added 12 points for Central (2-12), Preston Mast scored 11, while Owen Kaiser finished with eight.

Adam Cooke scored 12 points for Harvard (0-9) and Julian Acosta finished with six.

Boys wrestling

Richmond-Burton 66, Zion-Benton 6: At Richmond, the Rockets picked up a commanding nonconference win. Emmett Nelson (144 pounds), Isaac Jones (150), Alex Reyna (190) and Colin Kraus (285) all won by fall for the R-B. Kyle Gunderson (132) won his match and Kristian Gersch (113), Aiden Almanza (120), Dalton Youngs (157), Dominick Dickens (165) and Dylan Falasca (175) all won by forfeit.

St. Charles East 56, Marian Central 17: At St. Charles, the Hurricanes couldn’t keep up on the road after a tight start.

Boys bowling

Woodstock co-op 3,381, Marengo 3,304: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, William Reese rolled a 625 series to lead the Blue Streaks to a win. Noah Rodriguez finished the night with a 593, Max Haggerty rolled a 586, Devin Haggerty had a 557, Sonny Marsalla earned a 548 and Landan Creighton had a 472.

Cody Stallings led the way for Marengo with a 612, while Hunter Pankow had a 589. Lucas Frohling added a 557, Daschle Mardock had a 538, Justin Fluger finished with a 511 and Caden Sauder earned a 368.

Girls bowling

Woodstock co-op 2,684, Marengo 2,600: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Torin Deacon led the way for the Blue Streaks with a 558 series and Ava Caldwell added a 549. Lizzie Pilman finished with a 423, DJ Lebon had a 400, Cierra McNamara earned a 384 and Mary Spireli had a 370.

Kystal Macias led Marengo with a 538 and Gabriella Magrini finished right behind with a 526. Kayla Miller finished with a 414, Emily White had a 412 and Callie Walters earned a 371.