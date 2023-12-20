Richmond-Burton boys hoops tops Genoa-Kingston: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boys basketball

Richmond-Burton 43, Genoa-Kingston 34: At Richmond, Deegan Cooley scored 17 points for the Rockets to help them earn a nonconference win. Maddox Meyer added 13 points for R-B (6-2) and Landon Nelson had six points.

Warren 90, Marian Central 36: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (2-8) couldn’t keep up in their nonconference matchup.

Girls basketball

Prairie Ridge 48, Lakes 24: At the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic, Zoe Nanos scored 16 points to help the Wolves sneak out a tournament win. Addison Taege added 11 points for PR (8-6) while Addie Meyer added 10 points.

Wauconda 45, Woodstock North 28: At the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic, the Thunder (5-8) couldn’t keep up in their tournament game.

Kaneland 42, Burlington Central 32: At Burlington, the Rockets (5-6) lost their third straight game.

Lake Zurich 27, Cary-Grove 26: At Cary, Kennedy Manning scored 10 points but the Trojans (7-5) couldn’t pick up a win in the last minute.

Hampshire 64, Jacobs 34: At Hampshire, Whitney Thompson led the way with 19 points to lead the Whip-Purs to a conference win. Chloe Van Horn finished right behind with 18 points for Hampshire (7-5, 5-1) while Ashley Herzing added 13.

Camryn Cook scored 14 points for the Golden Eagles (2-8, 1-5) while Liv Schuster added nine.

Boys bowling

Johnsburg 3,065, Burlington Central 2,983: At Four Season Sports in Sycamore, Aiden Schwichow rolled a 583 series for the Skyhawks to lead the way to victory. Keegan Jewell had a 544, Matt Bennett earned a 489, Payton Fiene rolled a 485, Preston Michel finished with a 483 and Henry Ray rounded things out with a 481.

Andrew Kang finished first for the Rockets with a 606 and Ryan Ruthenburg had a 585. Gavyn Gonzalez rolled a 585, Kainen Hoshina added a 459, Ryan Bekcer earned a 429 and Brandon Migala had a 339.

Huntley 3,369, Harvard 3,056: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Matt Fishman finished the night with a 641 series to lead the Red Raiders. Matt Hoglind rolled a 605, Joey Hunphrey had a 600, Austin Tenglin earned a 534, Noah Waters finished with a 513 and Landen Conforti finished with a 476.

Dominick Santiago led the way for the Hornets with a 645 and Keon Wanland finished behind with a 541. Elijah Binz rolled a 520, Gael Roman had a 464, Aaron Saucedo earned a 458 and Logan Garafol had a 428.

Girls bowling

Johnsburg 2,344, Burlington Central 2,167: At Four Season Sports in Sycamore, Julia McCue rolled a 443 series to lead the Skyhawks past the Rockets. Julia Erickson finished with a 439, Ella Smith had a 412, Alex Blake earned a 387, Amanda Mitchell finished with a 355 and Melissa Campbell had a 308.

Erica Marinas led the way for the Rockets with a 381 and Isela Barajas earned a 378. Ally Zizas added a 374, Haley Rindner had a 362, Karley Yeager rolled a 341 and Nihaar Takhar earned a 331.

Huntley 2,492, Harvard 2,161: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Erica DeBello rolled a 489 series to help the Red Raiders get past the Hornets. Jana Boudreau finished right behind with a 462 and and Kenzie Miller had a 429.

Macie Norgard led the way for the Hornets with a 428, Yorky Mercado added a 377 and Sophia Sandoval earned a 374. Kori Prieto Neale rolled a 351, Aaliyah Perez had a 336 and Amelia Hernandez had a 209.

Boys swimming

Huntley 118, Elgin 41: At Elgin, the Red Raiders picked up a commanding win.