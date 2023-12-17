Former Cary church for sale as single-family home

Previously a church, 204 Spring Street in Cary was put on the market in September for $419,000. (Michelle Meyer)

A building in downtown Cary has lived many lives in its 72 years of existence, from being a church, an office space and back to a church again.

Now, real estate agents are aiming for it to be a single-family home.

“Personally, I think it could be an awesome home,” said real estate broker Daniel Gleason of the Bremer Team, Keller William Success Realty.

The brick building, located at 204 Spring St., was first built in 1951 as the Cary United Methodist Church and was known as the Spring Street Church, according to the Cary Historical Group’s book “Cary Me Back.”

Outfitted with a steeple, the interior also has remaining church qualities, including a large service room filled with chairs.

The building was put on the market in September for $419,000. The 3,789-square-foot building has one bedroom but plenty of rooms to create whatever the owner would want, Gleason said.

After the Cary United Methodist Church moved to its current First Street location in 1971, the Spring Street building was converted into an office space. That’s when a portion of the building was converted into a single story and now has those high ceilings, Gleason said.

The building was converted back into a church for the Foundations Baptist Church in 2015. The church put the Spring Street building up for sale when it relocated to the former Cary Evangelical Church on Ada Street earlier this year.

Another unique feature is the basement, which is fully finished with hardwood floors, windows and vaulted ceilings.

“One of my favorite things about the property is the basement,” Gleason said. “It’s got a very cool loft feel to it.”

The entrance is an open concept with high ceilings that could make for a “showstopper” space, with the kitchen and entertainment room flowing together, Gleason said.

“It’s a grand space,” he said. “It would almost be like something you’d see on HGTV.”

The property is a 0.4-acre lot that includes a parking lot, which could be a place to build a garage if used as a home, Gleason said.

The building is currently zoned R-2 residential, Cary Community Development Director Brian Simmons said.

“The village is open to various potential uses,” Simmons said. “We’re waiting for the private sector to find something that would be a good fit for the neighborhood.”

There has been some commercial interest in the property and, depending on the business, it may require rezoning, Gleason said.

“There’s a lot of interest in the property,” he said.