AJ Demirov scores 40 in OT win for Crystal Lake South: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 15

Boys basketball

Crystal Lake South 73, Cary-Grove 67 (OT): At Crystal Lake, AJ Demirov poured in 40 points and made six 3-pointers for the Gators in their Fox Valley Conference overtime victory against the Trojans.

Cary-Grove led 49-43 after three quarters but was outscored 18-12 in the fourth. South outscored C-G 12-6 in OT.

Demirov scored seven points in overtime and was 12-of-15 shooting from the free-throw line in the game. Colton Hess had 19 points and 10 rebounds for South (11-1, 6-0 FVC), and James Carlson had nine points.

Adam Bauer led C-G (5-6, 3-3) with 15 points. Jake Hornok had 14 points and three 3s, and Ryan Elbert had 12 points and three 3s.

Hampshire 47, Crystal Lake Central 37: At Crystal Lake, Nick Louis scored 14 points for the Whip-Purs in the FVC win against the Tigers.

Chayse Gray added nine points and Evan Wurtz had eight for Hampshire (6-4, 4-2)

Jake Terlecki led Central (1-11, 0-6) with eight points.

McHenry 77, Prairie Ridge 47: At McHenry, Marko Visnjevac tossed in 26 points and added five assists for the Warriors (6-3, 3-3) in their FVC win against the Wolves (1-8, 1-5).

Caleb Jett had 18 points and Hayden Stone added nine as 11 players scored for McHenry.

Ben Gablenz led Prairie Ridge with nine points on three 3s. John Fuery had eight points.

Jacobs 50, Dundee-Crown 43: At Carpentersville, the Golden Eagles (5-6, 4-2) topped the Chargers (3-6, 1-5) in their FVC game.

St. Edward 65, Marengo 30: At Elgin, the Indians (0-11) lost to the Green Wave in nonconference action.

Drew Johnson had 11 points for Marengo, and Derek Bibbings added eight points and six rebounds.

Christian Liberty 68, Alden-Hebron 35: At Arlington Heights, Ben Vole led the Giants (4-4, 1-3) with 16 points in a Northeastern Athletic Conference win over the Chargers.

Girls basketball

Prairie Ridge 43, McHenry 22: At McHenry, Addie Meyer had 12 points and Zoe Nanos tossed in eight for the Wolves (6-5, 4-2) in their FVC win against the Warriors (1-9, 0-6).

Maia Cassin added eight points for Prairie Ridge.

Cary-Grove 58, Crystal Lake South 19: At Crystal Lake, Ellie Mjaanes scored 15 points and Malaina Kurth added 14 to lead the Trojans (7-4, 3-3) past the Gators (1-9, 1-5) in FVC action.

Carly Gorman and Makena Cleary had six points apiece for South.

Hampshire 37, Crystal Lake Central 32: At Crystal Lake, the Whip-Purs outscored the Tigers 13-7 in the fourth quarter to secure the FVC victory. Hampshire (6-5, 4-1) led Central 25-24 after three quarters.

Ashley Herzing had seven of her 10 points in the fourth quarter for the Whips. Avery Cartee tallied 10 points.

Central (4-7, 3-3) was led by Katie Hamill with 18 points. Avery Bechler added six points.

Dundee-Crown 40, Jacobs 29: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (3-7, 3-3) defeated the Golden Eagles (2-7, 1-4) in their FVC game.

Marengo 59, Harvard 16: At Marengo, Dayna Carr poured in 15 points for the Indians (7-6, 5-1) in their Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Hornets (3-7, 0-5).

Gabby Gieseke had 12 points and two 3s for Marengo, and Bella Frohling and Emma Polizzi had eight points apiece.

Mayra Hyde and Hayley Shafer had six points each for Harvard.

Woodstock 50, Sandwich 32: At Woodstock, Anna Crenshaw had 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Blue Streaks (8-4, 5-0) in a KRC win against the Indians.

Keira Bogott added 10 points and seven steals for Woodstock. Natalie Morrow also had 10 points.

Alden-Hebron 55, Christian Liberty 22: At Arlington Heights, Jessica Webber scored 27 points and made four 3-pointers for the Giants (7-5, 2-2) in their NAC victory.

Rileigh Gaddini had 10 points, Evelyn Heber tossed in nine and Hannah Reiter had seven.

Boys bowling

Marengo 2,747, McHenry 2,684: At Glo Bowl in Marengo, Hunter Pankow recorded a team-high 611 series for the Indians in q win against the Warriors.

Justin Fluger had a 589 series and 223 high game, while Cody Stallings had a 571 series for Marengo. Daschle Mardock rolled a 541 series.

McHenry was led by River Glab with a match-high 641 series and 234 high game.

Girls bowling

Marengo 2,534, McHenry 1,416: At Glo Bowl in Marengo, Emily White had a match-high 468 series for the Indians in a win against the Warriors.

Krystal Macias added a 456 series and Gabriella Magrini had a 452.