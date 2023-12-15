Charges upgraded to felony DUI for Lakemoor man in crash near Harvard that killed 21-year-old

A warrant was issued Thursday for a Lakemoor man whose misdemeanor drunken driving charges were upgraded in connection to a fatal three-vehicle crash in October.

Max P. McNamara, 31, of the 300 block of Venice Road, is charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence in an accident causing death, Class 2 felonies, according to the complaint filed in McHenry County court.

If convicted he faces three to seven in prison. The charge also is probational.

Initially following the crash, McNamara was charged with a Class A misdemeanor DUI, court records show. McHenry County Sheriff’s records show he was in custody late Thursday.

At about 2 a.m. Oct. 1, McNamara was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Route 173 west of Flat Iron Road near Harvard when, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, he crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a 2017 Lincoln MKX.

The Lincoln drove off the roadway to the south following the impact.

McNamara continued traveling eastbound and collided head-on with a 2015 Ford Taurus that was traveling westbound, police said.

The crash killed Dejan Kuljanin, 21, of Rockford, who was driving the Ford. Police said he died at the scene.

Two women in the Lincoln were treated at the scene and released, police said.

McNamara is accused of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or an intoxicating compound, according to the complaint.

His attorney David Franks declined to comment on the new charges.