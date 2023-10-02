Lakemoor man charged with DUI in fatal crash near Harvard, police said

A 21-year-old Rockford man is dead and another man is in serious condition after a three-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Route 173 west of Flat Iron Road near Harvard, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on Route 173 when the car entered the westbound lane and crashed into a 2017 Lincoln MKX at just before 2 a.m., authorities said. The Lincoln exited the road while the Chevrolet continued to travel east in the westbound lane and crashed head on into a 2015 Ford Taurus.

The driver of the Ford was a 21-year-old Rockford man and he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the sheriff’s news release said. His name has not been released.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Max P. McNamara, 31, of Lakemoor was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, which said additional charges are expected in connection to the crash.

McNamara was taken by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford in serious condition, the news release said.

The occupants of the Lincoln – a 28-year-old Rockford woman who was driving and a 34-year-old female passenger, also from Rockford – were treated at the scene and released, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Route 173 was closed between Flat Iron Road and Chemung Street until about 9:35 a.m. on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash continues to be investigated by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office, the Harvard Police Department and fire departments from Harvard and Marengo Fire Department responded to the call.