Trent Butler leads Woodstock to close win over R-B: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 13

Boys basketball

Woodstock 58, Richmond-Burton 56: At Richmond, Trent Butler recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Blue Streaks (7-2, 3-0) to a close win against the Rockets (5-2, 1-2) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Max Beard tossed in 17 points for Woodstock and Spencer Cullum added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Deegan Cooley led R-B with 16 points and three 3-pointers. Maddox Meyer scored 14 points and Luke Robinson had 10.

Plano 61, Marengo 32: At Plano, Michael Kirchhoff posted 19 points and five rebounds for the Indians in a KRC loss to the Reapers.

Derek Bibbings added seven points and nine rebounds for Marengo (0-10, 0-3).

Sandwich 57, Harvard 39: At Harvard, the Hornets (0-7, 0-3) lost to the Indians in their KRC game. Adam Cooke led Harvard with 13 points and Gio Esquivel had 10 points and two 3s.

McHenry 61, Dundee-Crown 38: At McHenry, Hayden Stone poured in a game-high 17 points and hit three 3s to lead the Warriors (5-3, 2-3) to a Fox Valley Conference win against the Chargers (3-5, 1-4).

Adam Anwar tossed in 12 points for McHenry, and Dylan Hurckes and Caleb Jett had nine points apiece. Hurckes made three 3s.

Zach Randl had 13 points and three 3s to pace D-C. Zion Jackson scored nine points.

Burlington Central 51, Prairie Ridge 43: At Crystal Lake, the Rockets (6-2, 4-1) rallied after a two-point first quarter to knock off the Wolves (1-8, 1-4) in their FVC game. Central trailed 31-28 entering the fourth quarter.

Cary-Grove 57, Crystal Lake Central 45: At Cary, the Trojans (5-5, 3-2) beat the Tigers (1-10, 0-5) in FVC play behind a game-high 15 points from Adam Bauer.

Ryan Elbert added 12 points for C-G.

Central was led by Jake Terlecki with 15 points and Jackson Hopkins with 13.

Hampshire 53, Jacobs 49: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs (5-4, 3-2) defeated the Golden Eagles (4-6, 3-2) in their FVC game.

Nick Louis scored 15 and Adrian Ugochukwu added 11 for the Whips.

Boys swimming

McHenry 124, Woodstock North co-op 35: At Woodstock, Ian Boland, Jakob Axelson and Carter Nieman each won two individual events and were on two winning relays for the Warriors in an FVC dual victory over the Thunder.

McHenry finished first in all 11 events.

Boland won the 50-yard freestyle (24.44 seconds) and 100 backstroke (58.63), Axelson won the 200 IM (2:20.39) and 100 butterfly (1:00.94) and Nieman won the 500 free (6:12.81) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.59).

Boland, Carter Nieman, Axelson and Alex Sadowski took first in the 200 medley relay (1:51.81) and Sandowski, Boland, Caz Henely and Axelson won the 200 free relay (1:38.96).

Henely, Ryan Kuzmiak, Jack Fisher and Nieman won the 400 free relay (4:05.31).

Also for McHenry, Henely was first in the 200 free (1:58.05) and Sandowski was first in the 100 free (50.98).

Girls bowling

Huntley 2,804, Dundee-Crown 2,327: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Erica DeBello had a match-high 566 series and 207 high game for the Raiders in their win against the Chargers.

Katie Scaletta was second on Huntley with a 498 series.

Lilly Gifford had a 526 series and 216 high game to lead D-C. Isabella Bratko had a 473 series.

Harvard 2,176, Jacobs co-op 2,073: At Bowlero in Algonquin, Yorky Mercado bowled a match-high 459 series for the Hornets in a win over the Golden Eagles.

Sophia Sandoval added a 431 series for Harvard. Kaden Duppler led Jacobs with a 426.

Grayslake North 1,823, McHenry 1,042: At Lakes Bowl in Round Lake, the Warriors fell to the Knights.

Boys bowling

Johnsburg 3,567, Woodstock co-op 3,170: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Aiden Schwichow had a match-high 674 series in the Skyhawks’ win over the Blue Streaks.

Schwichow had games of 256, 226 and 192. Payton Fiene added a 668 series and 249 high game, and Henry Ray had a 652 series and 235 high game.

Noah Rodriguez led Woodstock co-op with a 633 series and 239 high game. William Reese had a 609 series and 243 high game.

Harvard 3,109, Plano 2,281: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Gael Roman had a match-high 619 series and 226 high game to lead the Hornets past the Reapers.

Dominick Santiago added a 605 series and 227 high game for Harvard. Aaron Saucedo had a 564 series.

Boys wrestling

Marengo splits triangular: At Marengo, the Indians defeated Durand co-op 45-26 and lost to Byron 54-18.