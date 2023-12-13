Oliver: Don’t let the Grinch(es) get any of your hard-earned cash this season

The crooks seem to come out in force at this time of year. That’s really not a surprise, since a lot of people are frantically trying to meet their myriad obligations while still trying to be joyful.

A lot of times that means doing a lot more shopping in places packed with other, like-minded people. Or it means spending a lot of time adding items to an online cart in the hopes of getting the best deal on the perfect present for a special someone.

The bad guys know that, and they are particularly adept at taking advantage of the fact that people are a bit distracted, a bit rushed and a bit hungry for a good deal.

That’s why I’m happy that the Better Business Bureau always puts out a list of things to be on the watch for this time of year.

Misleading social media ads: As you scroll through your social media feed, you often see products advertised. Always research before you buy. Shrewd operators will scam people by taking their money and not providing the item ordered, charge people for a “free” trial they never signed up for or send consumers counterfeit items.

Social media gift exchanges: One scam revolves around exchanging bottles of wine; another suggests buying $10 gifts online. Another twist asks you to submit your email to a list where participants get to pick a name and send money to strangers to “pay it forward.” In all of them, people unwittingly share their personal information, along with those of their family members and friends and are tricked into buying and shipping gifts or money to scammers.

Holiday apps: There are dozens of holiday-themed apps for children. Review privacy policies to see what information will be collected. Be wary of free apps, as they can sometimes contain more advertising than apps that require a fee. Free apps can also contain malware. Be sure to read the reviews too.

Fake texts that say you’ve been hacked: Victims are told there has been suspicious activity on one of their accounts (Amazon, PayPal, Netflix or bank account), and it urges them to take immediate action to prevent the account from being compromised. Be extra cautious about unsolicited calls, emails and texts; contact the business directly and don’t click on any links.

Free gift cards: If you have received an unsolicited email with gift card offers, do not open it. Instead, mark it as spam or junk. However, if you opened the email, do not click on any links. This also applies to pop-up ads and text messages with links saying that you were selected as the winner of a prize.

Temporary holiday jobs: Job seekers need to be wary of employment scams aimed at stealing money and information from applicants. Keep an eye out for opportunities that seem too good to be true.

Look-alike websites: Be wary of emails with links enclosed. Some may lead to look-alike websites created by scammers to trick people into downloading malware, making dead-end purchases and sharing private information. If you are uncertain about the email, don’t click on any links. Instead, hover over them to see where they reroute. Go directly to the official website; you can check their listing on BBB.org/search to verify if you have the right one.

Fake charities: Donors are advised to look out for fraudulent charities and scammers pretending to be people in need. Avoid impromptu donation decisions to unfamiliar organizations. Research the charity at BBB’s Give.org. Where possible, donate to the charity through their website and use a credit card.

Fake shipping notifications: Scammers are using the surge in online purchases to send phishing emails with links enclosed that may allow unwanted access to your private information or download malware onto your device. They also may trick people into paying new shipping fees.

Top holiday wish list items: Low-priced luxury goods, jewelry, designer clothing and electronics are almost always cheap counterfeits and knockoffs. The same goes for popular toys. Be very cautious when considering purchasing popular toys from resellers online.

Puppy scams: Many would-be pet owners turn to the internet to find their future dog or cat, but experts say a shocking 80% of sponsored pet ads may be fake. Be sure to see the pet in person before making a purchase. (Better yet, get your pet from a reputable area animal shelter.)

In other words, always keep your guard up. For more information about avoiding scams, visit BBB.org/AvoidScams.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.