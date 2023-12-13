Harvard wrestling holds on to top Belvidere North: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 12

BOYS WRESTLING

Harvard 41, Belvidere North 37: At Belvidere North, the Hornets picked up five pins to earn a nonconference win. Alex Herrera (106 pounds), Reymundo Romo (113), Christian Mercado (157), Charly Tolentino (175) and Riley Vest (285) each won by fall, while Daniel Rosas (150) won by technical fall.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Huntley 69, Crystal Lake South 12: At Crystal Lake, 12 different players scored to help the Red Raiders win their 33rd straight Fox Valley Conference game. Anna Campanelli led the way with 10 points for Huntley (7-2, 5-0), while Isabella Boskey and Madison Diaz each added eight points.

Tessa Melhuish led the way for the Gators (1-8. 1-4) with four points.

Woodstock North 61, Harvard 31: At Harvard, Caylin Stevens scored 14 points to lead the Thunder to their second straight win. Addie Udelhofen scored a career-high 10 points for Woodstock North (5-6, 1-3) while Abby Crabill added nine points.

Mayra Hyde led the Hornets (3-6, 0-4) with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Marengo 55, Johnsburg 33: At Marengo, Emily Kirchhoff and Bell Frohling each scored nine points to lead the Indians to a conference win. Keatyn Velasquez, Gabby Gieseke and Dayna Carr each scored eight points for Marengo (6-6, 4-1).

Sophie Person led the way for the Skyhawks (5-5, 4-1) with 16 points, while Kaylee Fouke added six.

Crystal Lake Central 46, Cary-Grove 32: At Cary, Katie Hamill finished the night with a double-double to lead the Tigers to a FVC win. Hamill scored 27 points and added 11 rebounds for Central (4-6, 3-2), while Leah Spychala ended with seven points and nine rebounds.

Christian Life 52, Alden-Hebron 34: At Rockford, Jessica Webber scored 12 points, but the Green Giants couldn’t keep up on the road. Hannah Reiter added nine points for A-H (6-5).

Prairie Ridge 44, Burlington Central 33: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves came back from a halftime deficit to earn an FVC win.

Hampshire 68, Vernon Hills 36: At the Lake Zurich Invitational, Ashley Herzing scored 19 points to lead the Whip-Purs to an invitational win. Mikala Amegasse added 13 points for Hampshire (5-5), while Chloe Van Horn also finished in double-figures with 12 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hoffman Estates 77, Marengo 48: At Hoffman Estates, freshman Sam Vandello scored 13 points, but the Indians couldn’t pick up their first win of the season. Derek Bibbings and Hunter Vazzano each scored 12 points for Marengo (0-9).

BOYS BOWLING

Huntley 3,824, Burlington Central 3,017: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Austin Tenglin rolled a 720 series to lead the Red Raiders to their 10th win of the season. Matthew Fishman finished with a 683, Landen Conforti rolled a 676, and Nick Gaspari had a 645. Joey Humphrey ended the night with a 579, while Noah Waters earned a 521.

Ryan Ruthenburg led the way for the Rockets with a 613. Gavyn Gonzalez finished behind him with a 600, and Andrew Kang added a 535. Kainen Hoshina (458), Ryan Becker (432) and Jericho Marinas (379) rounded things out for Central.