McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Dec. 3-9, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Jason T. Johnson, 40, of the 19900 block of 128th Street, Bristol, Wisconsin; possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, theft of property worth $500 to $10,000. In a separate indictment, Johnson was accused of forgery, two counts of possession of a fraudulent driver’s license.

Marisol Barranco, 22, of the 100 block of Morning Sun Trail, Capron; two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Nora G. Weinrich, 39, of the 700 block of Paul Street, McHenry; two counts of aggravated battery, four counts of domestic battery.

Inosensio Bautista, 18, of the 1700 block of Wildflower Lane, Harvard; six counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a gang member, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Steven Rossel, 38, of the 9600 block of East Ogden Avenue, La Grange, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, improper lane use, failing to reduce speed, operating an uninsured vehicle, possession of open alcohol by a driver.

Jeremiah L. Bolen, 52, of the 400 block of East Judd Street, Woodstock; aggravated driving under the influence with 4 previous convictions, operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration.

Patrick D. Hodor, 38, of the 4900 block of Pistakee Drive, McHenry; driving while license revoked, speeding, operating an uninsured vehicle.

Matthew R. Deegan, 47, of the 600 block of Circle Drive, Algonquin; driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured vehicle.

Juan N. Hernandez, 48, of the 800 block of Lincoln Street, Harvard; three counts of aggravated driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured vehicle.

Eldon A. Rivelli, 41, of the 600 block of Winton Drive, Elk Grove Village; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license revoked.

Margret A. Taylor, 51, of the 1500 block of Augusta Lane, Cary; deceptive practices.

Natalie G. Phelps, 36, of the 400 block of Kent Road, McHenry; theft of property worth $10,000-$100,000.

Genaro L. Rico, 65, of the 2000 block of Sunset Avenue, McHenry; driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured vehicle, expired registration.

Sikarr L. Spates, 46, of the 500 block of Burbank Avenue, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence.

Keith M. Bryan, 65, of the 1700 block of Lakewood Avenue, McHenry; driving while license revoked, disregarding an official traffic control.

David A. Jenkins, 42, of McHenry; driving while license revoked.